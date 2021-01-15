Bears cruise past short-handed Tigers

LITTLE CYPRESS – The Little Cypress-Mauriceville Bears rolled over the short-handed Silsbee Tigers 68-37 in District 22-4A action at The Grove Friday night.

Silsbee (7-9, 4-1) was without most of its varsity and all of its starters after a few players tested positive for Covid-19 after its game with WO-S Tuesday.

Thus, the Tigers played the Bears varsity basically with their JV squad and the Bears (10-10, 2-3) took care of business.

Ben Elliott definitely had the hot hand for the Bears as he poured in 33 points while guard Da’Marion Morris filtered in 15.

The Bears will venture to Bridge City Tuesday to take on the Cardinals.