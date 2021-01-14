January 14, 2021

Orange County Sheriff’s Office Beat 12.7-12.13.20

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 6:52 pm Thursday, January 14, 2021

From staff reports

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls from December 7 – December 13, 2020:

Monday, Dec. 7

  • Assault at the 3000 block of Beadle Lane in Orange
  • Trespass at the 3400 block of South Terry Road in Vidor
  • Criminal mischief at the 6000 block of Mesquite Drive in Orange
  • Theft at the 13000 block of Farm to Market Road 1442 in Orange
  • Animal bite on Wade Road in Orange
  • Theft at the 6200 block of Farm to Market Road 1442 in Orange

Tuesday, Dec. 8

  • Recovery of a stolen vehicle at the 16000 block of State Hwy. 62 in Orange
  • Criminal mischief near South Teal and State Hwy. 87 in Orange
  • Animal nuisance at the 1500 block of Cheyanne Street in Vidor
  • Burglary at the 7800 block of State Hwy. 87 in Orange
  • Burglary at the 1700 block of Brookshire Road in Orange

Wednesday, Dec. 9

  • Burglary at the 18000 block of State Hwy. 62 in Orange
  • Juvenile problem at the 4000 block of Old Peveto Road in Orange
  • Burglary at the 18000 block of South State 62 in Orange
  • Disturbance at the 1200 block of West Circle Drive in Vidor
  • Theft at the 1300 block of Farm to Market 2802 in Vidor
  • Juvenile problem at the 4400 block of Old Peveto Road in Orange

Thursday, Dec. 10

  • Indecency with a child in the Vidor area

Friday, Dec. 11

  • Threats at the 7700 block of Sand Bar Road in Orange
  • Animal bite at the 1300 block of Kayla Street in Orange
  • Theft on State Hwy. 62 in Orange
  • Theft near Interstate 10 and Happy Homes Drive in Orange
  • Missing person at the 4800 block of Oak Crest Drive in Orange

Saturday, Dec. 12

  • Disturbance at the 3000 block of Farm to Market Road 3247 in Orange
  • Disturbance at the 2900 block of Call Street in Vidor
  • Disturbance at the 300 block of Greathouse Road in Vidor

Sunday, Dec. 13

  • Animal nuisance on Wooten Circle West in Orange
  • Disturbance at the 3100 block of Farm to Market Road in Orange

SOURCE: Orange County Sheriff’s Office

