Orange County Sheriff’s Office Beat 12.7-12.13.20
The Orange County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls from December 7 – December 13, 2020:
Monday, Dec. 7
- Assault at the 3000 block of Beadle Lane in Orange
- Trespass at the 3400 block of South Terry Road in Vidor
- Criminal mischief at the 6000 block of Mesquite Drive in Orange
- Theft at the 13000 block of Farm to Market Road 1442 in Orange
- Animal bite on Wade Road in Orange
- Theft at the 6200 block of Farm to Market Road 1442 in Orange
Tuesday, Dec. 8
- Recovery of a stolen vehicle at the 16000 block of State Hwy. 62 in Orange
- Criminal mischief near South Teal and State Hwy. 87 in Orange
- Animal nuisance at the 1500 block of Cheyanne Street in Vidor
- Burglary at the 7800 block of State Hwy. 87 in Orange
- Burglary at the 1700 block of Brookshire Road in Orange
Wednesday, Dec. 9
- Burglary at the 18000 block of State Hwy. 62 in Orange
- Juvenile problem at the 4000 block of Old Peveto Road in Orange
- Burglary at the 18000 block of South State 62 in Orange
- Disturbance at the 1200 block of West Circle Drive in Vidor
- Theft at the 1300 block of Farm to Market 2802 in Vidor
- Juvenile problem at the 4400 block of Old Peveto Road in Orange
Thursday, Dec. 10
- Indecency with a child in the Vidor area
Friday, Dec. 11
- Threats at the 7700 block of Sand Bar Road in Orange
- Animal bite at the 1300 block of Kayla Street in Orange
- Theft on State Hwy. 62 in Orange
- Theft near Interstate 10 and Happy Homes Drive in Orange
- Missing person at the 4800 block of Oak Crest Drive in Orange
Saturday, Dec. 12
- Disturbance at the 3000 block of Farm to Market Road 3247 in Orange
- Disturbance at the 2900 block of Call Street in Vidor
- Disturbance at the 300 block of Greathouse Road in Vidor
Sunday, Dec. 13
- Animal nuisance on Wooten Circle West in Orange
- Disturbance at the 3100 block of Farm to Market Road in Orange
SOURCE: Orange County Sheriff’s Office
