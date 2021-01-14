Orange County Sheriff’s Office Beat 11.30-12.6.20
From staff reports
The Orange County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls from November 30 – December 6, 2020:
Monday, Nov. 30
- Assault at the 2000 block of Killian Road in Orange
- Criminal mischief at the 5000 block of Washateria Road in Orange
- Juvenile problem at the 9400 block of West Bend Drive in Orange
- Criminal mischief at the 22000 block of Interstate 10 in Vidor
- Stolen vehicle at the 7000 block of Farm to Market Road 105 in Orange
- Theft at the 2100 block of West Norman Circle in Orange
- Burglary at the 5000 block of Caribou Drive in Orange
- Assault at the 4900 block of Tupelo in Orange
- Theft at the 2100 block of West Norman Circle in Orange
- Theft at 4200 block of North Main Street in Vidor
- Burglary at the 18000 block of State Hwy. 62 in Orange
- Harassment at the 5100 block of Highlander Drive in Orange
Tuesday, Dec. 1
- Arrest felony at the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. A person turned their selves in.
- Stolen vehicle at the 100 block of South Main Street in Vidor
- Trespass at the 4200 block of North Main in Pine Forest
- Pursuit in Vidor
- Missing person at the 100 block of Patillo Road in Orange
Wednesday, Dec. 2
- Theft at the 1400 block of Deer Park Street in Vidor
- Missing person in Rose City
- Theft at the 11000 block of Farm to Market Road 1442 in Orange
- Indecency with a child in the Orange area
- Stolen vehicle at the 9000 block of State Hwy. 62 in Orange
- Theft on Wicklow Drive in Orange
Thursday, Dec. 3
- Burglary at the 400 block of Kay Street in Orange
- Burglary at the 7800 block of Oleander Drive in Orange
- Criminal mischief at the 10400 block of State Hwy. 87 in Orange
- Child sexual assault in Orangefield area
- Suspicious person on Twin Lake’s Lane in Orangefield
- Disturbance at the 6900 block of Interstate 10 in Orange
- Theft at the 17300 block of State Hwy. 62 in Orange
Friday, Dec. 4
- Pursuit when deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop at the intersection of State Hwy. 12 and State Hwy. 62 in Mauriceville
- Threats at the 8400 block of Earsel in Orange
Saturday, Dec. 5
- Disturbance at the 3000 block of Oilla Road in Orangefield
- Theft at the 700 block of Vista Road in Vidor
- Traffic collision at Farm to Market Road 105 and Lake View Cutoff Road in Vidor
- Disturbance at the 9000 block of Northridge Drive in Orange
- Disturbance on Old Hwy. 62 in Orange
Sunday, Dec. 6
- Harassment at the 2500 block of Abes Road in Orange
- Fraud at the 7100 block of State Hwy. 87 in Orange
SOURCE: Orange County Sheriff’s Office
