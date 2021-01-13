Silsbee fends off Mustangs

SILSBEE – West Orange Stark Running Mustangs traveled to Silsbee to play the #18th ranked Tigers and fought hard but fell short 74-66.

Silsbee (7-8, 4-0) would jump out to a 17-2 lead early in the first, but the Mustangs (7-10, 2-2) would fight back with their full court pressure. Led by Junior Michael Wardlow who once again had a big performance with 23 points, 11 rebounds and 6 assists. Wardlow would slice and dice Silsbee’s half court offense all night long. Quintin Proctor would be the benefactor on a lot of those assists as he went for a career night 23 points and 15 rebounds.

West Orange Stark would get another spark from Sophomores Darren Anderson adding 12 points and 7 rebounds along with his teammate JB Brown 4 points, 6 rebounds and 4 steals. West Orange’s full court pressure would turn Silsbee over 27 times with twins Adrian and Aiden Crochett-Hernandez not only each having 4 steals but they did a great job handling the ball all night long. Braden Gant, who was hampered with foul trouble most of the night would come up big in the 4th quarter with 2 big baskets to cut the lead to only 2.

Silsbee would get some late calls which bailed them out in a lopsided free throw shooting contest with Silsbee shooting 26 on the night verse WOS 16. Coach Wilson said “proud of my young men for playing hard in a hostile environment tonight. We have to find ways to win the close ones on the road because that is what good teams do”.

WO-S will play host to Bridge City Friday.