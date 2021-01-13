Bridge City MS Band racks up regional seats
Bridge City ISD is proud to recognize the following Bridge City MS Band students for earning a seat in the ATSSB All-Region Band. These students began working on audition music back in August, recorded their audition in November and received results over the Thanksgiving Break. They competed against several hundred ms band students from our Region. Despite Covid, these students worked diligently before, after and during school to learn very difficult music that, at times, can be beyond their musical knowledge. Because of the difficulty of the tryout music, this is the highest honor a MS Band student can earn. We are so proud of these 7th and 8th grade students for representing their school, district and band program. The future of the BC Band program is very bright!
As of right now, due to Covid restrictions, there will not be a concert featuring the Region 10 ATSSB band. We are hopeful that one could happen later in the Spring. Details will be announced at that time.
ATSSB All-Region Band:
Flutes
Emily Black 5th Chair
Kaylee Britten. 9th Chair
Abbie Mendoza 14th Chair
Savannah Smith 15th Chair
Clarinets
Mallory Bailey 4th Chair
Ashlee Langdone 6th Chair
Jaylin Hock 15th Chair
McKenzie Trosclair 22nd Chair
Christian Shafer 23rd Chair
Sarah Langston 24th Chair
Alto Saxophones
Kaden Smith 6th Chair
Grant O’Quinn 8th Chair
Gracin Weldon 1st Alternate
Carter Lane 2nd Alternate
Bari Sax
Andrew Moore 1st Alternate
Trumpets
Kyler Smith 2nd Chair
Novah Richardson 3rd Chair
Zack Braneff 10th Chair
Austin Handley 11th Chair
Blaze King 12th Chair
Trystan Davidson 13th Chair
Jonah McElroy 14th Chair
French Horn
Max Pachar 3rd Chair
Gavin Hartje 6th Chair
Kaitlin Oliver 7th Chair
Emily Jones 8th Chair
Trombones
Michael Carey 2nd Chair
Jacob Maldonado 4th Chair
Atticus Moore 6th Chair
Lennon Wheeler 2nd Alternate
Euphonium
Thomas Walpole 2nd Chair
Mason Bradford, JR 3rd Chair
Hannah Edwards 4th Chair
Konner Lebert 7th Chair
Tuba
Michael Roush 3rd Chair
Percussion
Braeden Lambert 1st Chair
Aaden Bush 2nd Chair
Addison Woods 8th Chair
Chloe Matt 10th Chair
Landon Leleux 1st Alternate
Kaylee Derouen 2nd Alternate
Not pictured are Abby Mendoza- flute, Michael Roush- tuba, and Novah Richardson- trumpet
