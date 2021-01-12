January 12, 2021

Photo courtesy LCMISD

MMS announces All-Region Band members

By Van Wade

Published 8:50 am Tuesday, January 12, 2021

Mauriceville Middle School Band Director Kathy Smith announced the names of students who have earned chairs in the TMEA 2021 all region band￼.

They are:

Kendall Gordon, Tucker Floyd, Caleb Hamilton, Ronnie Rosen, Makenzie Johnson, and Kristian Gordon.

Kristian received the great honor of being named first chair in the 1st band!

 

