Lady Bobcats nab road win at LC-M

LITTLE CYPRESS – The Orangefield Lady Bobcats snagged a tight 43-40 road contest over the LC-M Lady Bears at The Grove Tuesday night.

Greenlea Oldham powered the Lady Bobcats (12-5, 4-2) with 14 points, six rebounds, four assists and two blocks.

Joli Ponfick contributed 11 points and three assists. Madison Greenway had five points, hauled down 10 rebounds and had two blocks.

Harleigh Rawls notched nine points while Kenadie DuBois had four points and three assists.

The Lady Bobcats host Vidor Friday while the Lady Bears (2-4) go to Silsbee.