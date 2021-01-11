OHS Speech/Debate compete in meet

The Orangefield High School Speech/Debate team traveled to Stephen F. Austin State University on January 9, 2021, to compete in the Chireno High School UIL Academic Meet. Sophomore Jada Greiner earned 6th place in Persuasive Extemporaneous Speaking. Other speakers included Bryce Moore, Brayden Burgess, Kimber Carpenter, Leroy Bergeron, Aiden Taylor, and Cutler Hubbard. The team of Brayden Burgess & Bryce Moore went 2-1 in Cross Examination (CX) Debate. Leroy Bergeron and Kimber Carpenter competed in CX debate as well.