Gas prices continue to be on the rise

With oil’s meteoric rally continuing, motorists continue to face gas prices that advance.

“With a barrel of crude oil now at its highest level in nearly a year, there’s no where for gas prices to go but up,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “In a normal year, this is the time we tend to see gas prices struggle, and according to Pay with GasBuddy data, gasoline demand is indeed seeing seasonal struggles, but that has not tempered the appetite of the market as many remain bullish over the continued rollout of a COVID-19 vaccine.”

Texas gas prices have risen 6.2 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.00/g today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 13,114 stations.

Gas prices in Texas are 15.2 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 27.1 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

“How long we may be on this road relies on continued reduction in new COVID cases, but we may for the coming weeks seeing gas prices continuing their climb,” De Haan said.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Texas is priced at $1.59/g today while the most expensive is $2.79/g, a difference of $1.20/g.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 4.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.31/g today.

The national average is up 14.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 27.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

Historical gasoline prices in Texas and the national average going back ten years:

January 11, 2020: $2.27/g (U.S. Average: $2.59/g)

January 11, 2019: $1.92/g (U.S. Average: $2.25/g)

January 11, 2018: $2.26/g (U.S. Average: $2.52/g)

January 11, 2017: $2.15/g (U.S. Average: $2.35/g)

January 11, 2016: $1.73/g (U.S. Average: $1.96/g)

January 11, 2015: $1.89/g (U.S. Average: $2.12/g)

January 11, 2014: $3.10/g (U.S. Average: $3.31/g)

January 11, 2013: $3.18/g (U.S. Average: $3.31/g)

January 11, 2012: $3.21/g (U.S. Average: $3.37/g)

January 11, 2011: $2.91/g (U.S. Average: $3.08/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices: