January 11, 2021

  • 37°

Driver injured in overturned 18-wheeler on Interstate 10

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 9:42 am Monday, January 11, 2021

At approximately 6:30 a.m., on Monday, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers responded to a single vehicle crash on Interstate 10 in Orange County.  The crash occurred near mile marker 870 and involved a commercial motor vehicle.

The initial crash investigation indicates that a commercial motor vehicle was traveling eastbound, in the outside traffic lane, on Interstate 10.  For an unknown reason, the vehicle traveled off the roadway and down a grass embankment.  In an attempt to get the vehicle back onto the roadway, the driver over-corrected which caused the vehicle to flip onto its roof.  The vehicle came to rest in the grassy area near the service road.

The driver, 30-year-old Scott Potter of Vidor, was transported by personal vehicle to a local hospital for treatment.  His injuries did not appear to be life threatening.

There are no additional details to be released at this time.

