Driver injured in overturned 18-wheeler on Interstate 10
At approximately 6:30 a.m., on Monday, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers responded to a single vehicle crash on Interstate 10 in Orange County. The crash occurred near mile marker 870 and involved a commercial motor vehicle.
The initial crash investigation indicates that a commercial motor vehicle was traveling eastbound, in the outside traffic lane, on Interstate 10. For an unknown reason, the vehicle traveled off the roadway and down a grass embankment. In an attempt to get the vehicle back onto the roadway, the driver over-corrected which caused the vehicle to flip onto its roof. The vehicle came to rest in the grassy area near the service road.
The driver, 30-year-old Scott Potter of Vidor, was transported by personal vehicle to a local hospital for treatment. His injuries did not appear to be life threatening.
There are no additional details to be released at this time.
