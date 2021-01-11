District 22-4A hoop standings; schedule for the week
High school basketball District 22-4A standings and games scheduled for the week:
BOYS
Silsbee (6-8, 3-0)
Lumberton (11-6, 3-1)
Bridge City (11-5, 2-1)
WO-S (7-9, 2-1)
LC-M (9-9, 1-2)
Orangefield (12-6, 1-3)
Vidor (1-11, 0-4)
GIRLS
Lumberton (5-0)
Silsbee (4-1)
Orangefield (3-2)
Bridge City (3-2)
LC-M (2-3)
WO-S (1-4)
Vidor (0-5)
TUESDAY, JAN. 12
Silsbee at WO-S girls
Orangefield at LC-M girls
Bridge City at Lumberton girls
WO-S at Silsbee boys
LC-M at Orangefield boys
Lumberton at Bridge City boys
FRIDAY. JAN. 15
WO-S at Bridge City girls
Vidor at Orangefield girls
Silsbee at LC-M girls
Bridge City at WO-S boys
Silsbee at LC-M boys
Orangefield at Vidor boys
