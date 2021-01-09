From the editor: Prepping for Progress 2021

January means the staff at The Orange Leader is working hard on the annual Progress special section.

The section itself has changed over the years. At one point it was printed on news print and was an extra thick edition of the paper. Then it was spaced out over the course of four weekends. Now, we produce an oversized magazine.

The edition features new businesses, hidden gems and surprising facts of Orange County.

This year we are reaching out to clubs, non-profits and churches who would like the opportunity to bring awareness of what your group does in and for the community.

With the theme of We ARE Orange Strong, we know it is those who volunteer their time and give of themselves which helps Orange County to continue to move forward despite hurricanes or even a pandemic trying to hold us back.

For more information on how to have up to 150 words and a picture or logo of your organization in the 2021 Progress edition, contact Ginger Broomes at ginger.brommes@orangeleader.com or call her at 409-883-3572 or contact Dawn Burleigh at dawn.burleigh@orangeleader.com or at 409-883-3573.