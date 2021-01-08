OC EDC and Dow Sabine River Operations announce Small Business Recovery Grant Program

To The Leader

The Orange County Economic Development Corporation announces the release of applications for the Small Business Recovery Grant Program, made possible by a donation from Dow. Qualifying Orange County businesses will be eligible to receive a $1,000 grant to assist with economic recovery efforts.

Southeast Texas was significantly impacted in 2020 by the COVID-19 pandemic as well as Hurricanes Laura and Delta. On March 19, 2020, Dr. John Hellerstedt, commissioner of DSHS, declared a public health disaster in Texas, because COVID-19 “has created an immediate threat, poses a high risk of death to a large number of people, and creates a substantial risk of public exposure because of the disease’s method of transmission and evidence that there is community spread in Texas.”

On August 27, Hurricane Laura made landfall causing significant property damage and economic loss. Six weeks later, Hurricane Delta impacted Orange County and further contributed to the economic disorder.

“We are very appreciative of Dow’s generous $45,000 contribution to the recovery and success of our local small businesses. This partnership will allow the EDC to inject funds directly back into our community and support Orange County businesses through a very difficult year,” says Jessica Hill, Executive Director.

“Orange has welcomed Dow into the community – we are neighbors. When a neighbor is hurting, you find ways to help. We are excited about this opportunity to pay it forward with our partner the Orange County EDC. We are always stronger when we work together,” Chrissy Babcock, Dow Sabine River Operations.

The Orange County Economic Development Corporation will take applications for $1000 recovery grants beginning Tuesday, January 19 at 12 p.m. Funds will be distributed to approved for-profit businesses throughout Orange County on a first come basis. Applications must be submitted IN PERSON and individuals may only submit ONE application. Applications will be reviewed for eligibility in the order they are received.

Applications are available online at www.orangecountyedc.com/recovery-grant/ or in person at 123 S. 6th Street, Orange, Texas 77630. Applications will not be accepted until 12 p.m., Tuesday, January 19, 2021 and must be delivered to the EDC office at 123 S. 6th Street, Orange.

The Orange County Economic Development Corporation will administer all evaluation and allocation responsibilities.

See guidelines and application: Click HERE