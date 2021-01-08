Lady Bobcats take down Lady Mustangs

ORANGEFIELD – The Orangefield Lady Bobcats shook off the first quarter and went on to defeat the West Orange-Stark Lady Mustangs 46-37 in District 22-4A action at Bobcat Gym Friday night.

The Lady Bobcats (11-5, 3-2) trailed the Lady Mustangs (4-11, 1-4) 12-7 at the end of the first quarter but when on a 29-16 run in the middle to quarters that helped spark the victory.

Joli Ponfick had an outstanding night for the Lady Bobcats, popping for 22 points to go along with five rebounds and four assists.

Madison Greenway added eight points and 12 boards for Orangefield while Kenadie DuBois had six rebounds.

The Lady Bobcats will visit LC-M Tuesday while the Lady Mustangs host Silsbee.