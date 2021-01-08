Lady Bears blank Navasota in Brenham event

BRENHAM – The LC-M Lady Bears traveled to Brenham for the annual Blue Bell Invitational that began Thursday and will continue through Saturday.

The first opponent on the list of competitors for the Lady Bears were the Navasota Lady Rattlers. After a few minutes of back and forth on the pitch, Annabelle Fisher saw her chance after a Lady Rattler error, and took the ball up the middle for her first goal of the night.

The Lady Bears did not let up and continued to push the pace of the game. Kaylee Potter crossed the ball to open space to teammate Semma’ Alhatri. Alhatri then successfully connected with Annabelle Fisher on a long pass, who once again saw a hole in the Navasota defense and took the ball around the goalie for her second goal of the day.

The defense, led by Amanda Rodriguez and Matalyn Hill, shut down the Lady Rattler offense. The final score for the match was 2-0, and the Lady Bears take on Magnolia West and La Grange tomorrow.