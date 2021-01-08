Child suffers third degree burns after cooking fire mishap

By Eric Williams

A four-year-old toddler is fighting for his life after he was trapped inside a burning apartment on Thursday. Firefighters rescued the toddler after he was trapped in an Orange apartment after a fire broke out.

Orange Fighters received the call Thursday afternoon shortly before 1:30 p.m. at the Fox Run Apartments located in the 2600 block of Allie Payne Road in Orange.

The child had severe 3rd degree burns on his body, According to fire personnel on the scene. The parents of the child also received burns from the fire.

“I was coming home and saw an apartment on fire with smoke and flames

coming from the apartment. It took a while for the residents to come

out, but only the parents came out,” Alexandera Sirois, an apartment complex resident, said. “We were all in the parking lot screaming where is the baby, and no one seemed to know. Finally, firefighters were able to rescue the child from the fire and the poor baby was just burnt and not moving.”

According to Orange Fire Marshall J. Bilbo, the fire appears to have started from food left on the stove cooking.

Preliminary investigation shows the heaviest of the fire came from the kitchen area and spread throughout the apartment, but it’s still under investigation.

Nearby residents had to be evacuated from the building while firefighters battled the blaze. Nearby units received major fire, smoke, and water damages from the fire.

The child was flown by AirRescue to a Galveston burn unit for treatment of his injuries. Both parents were transported by ambulance to a hospital for their injuries.

“They had plenty of time to get out of the apartment before it came to this, and the parents seemed to be disoriented out of their mind” Sirois said. “I’m very upset to see this and a parent leaving a child in a burning apartment that’s not right. Something needs to be done about this seriously.”