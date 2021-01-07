Friends of the Orange Depot meeting

The annual meeting of the Friends of the Orange Depot will be held at the Depot on Thursday, January 14, 5:30 p.m. A casual BBQ dinner will be served before the meeting begins. All safety protocols will be upheld: masks, unless eating, social distancing in the large room.

We are encouraging interested volunteers to attend the meeting to help with our future events and projects. If attending, please let Rose Simar know at 409-330-1576 so we will have the correct head count.

The organization wishes to thank the community for coming out in December for our Santa Drive-by. We look forward to visits on Santa’s lap next Christmas season.