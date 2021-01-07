District 22-4A hoop standings; schedule for the week
High school basketball District 22-4A standings and games scheduled for the week:
BOYS
Lumberton (11-5, 3-0)
WO-S (7-8, 2-0)
Silsbee (5-8, 2-0)
Bridge City (11-5, 2-1)
LC-M (8-9, 0-2)
Orangefield (11-6, 0-3)
Vidor (1-10, 0-3)
GIRLS
Lumberton (4-0)
Silsbee (4-0)
Bridge City (3-2)
Orangefield (2-2)
LC-M (1-3)
WO-S (1-3)
Vidor (0-5)
FRIDAY, JAN. 8
WO-S at Orangefield girls
LC-M at Vidor girls
Orangefield at WO-S boys
Vidor at LC-M boys
TUESDAY, JAN. 12
Silsbee at WO-S girls
Orangefield at LC-M girls
Bridge City at Lumberton girls
WO-S at Silsbee boys
LC-M at Orangefield boys
Lumberton at Bridge City boys
