January 6, 2021

  • 61°

NWS Lake Charles weather update: 8 a.m. Wed 1.6.21

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 8:58 am Wednesday, January 6, 2021

A line of showers and thunderstorms will move across our region, starting later this afternoon in southeast Texas, and moving across southwest Louisiana this evening. There is a slight risk (15%) for severe storms in southeast Texas, and a marginal risk (5%) in southwest Louisiana.

In addition, one to two inches of rain is expected.
