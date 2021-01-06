NWS Lake Charles weather update: 8 a.m. Wed 1.6.21
A line of showers and thunderstorms will move across our region, starting later this afternoon in southeast Texas, and moving across southwest Louisiana this evening. There is a slight risk (15%) for severe storms in southeast Texas, and a marginal risk (5%) in southwest Louisiana.
In addition, one to two inches of rain is expected.
