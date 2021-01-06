Bridge City man indicted for fraudulent use of identifying information

By Dawn Burleigh

Telvin Young, 27, of Bridge City was one of 39 cases the Jefferson County Grand Jury indicted 39 cases on Wednesday, January 6, 2021. He was indicted for fraudulent use of identifying information, a second degree felony.

Beaumont police officers responded to a call of public intoxication at the 210 block of Major Drive in Beaumont at approximately 10 p.m. on Saturday, August 1, 2020.

The person driving was reported to have stopped at a gas station where the officers were able to locate the person who identified himself as Trent Young.

Young appeared to be confused about his age and date of birth according to an affidavit for arrest warrant. A search of the vehicle revealed multiple debit cards, driver’s licenses and social security cards belonging to multiple different persons. He was charged with fraudulent use/possession of identifying information. Young was also arrested possession of a controlled substance for approximately 4.3 grams of possible methamphetamine found on his person during a search.

At the jail, a two finger look up was used to verify Young’s identity as Telvin Young and was then charged with failure to identify.

Indictment is not be considered as evidence of guilt and that all persons charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.