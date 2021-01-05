Education First Federal Credit Union announces selection of Chief Financial Officer

To The Leader

Beaumont, Texas – Education First Federal Credit Union has announced the appointment of Bruce Clark as its Chief Financial Officer. Clark comes to Education First from Randolph-Brooks Federal Credit Union in Live Oak, Texas, where he served as Vice-President of Finance.

At Randolph-Brooks, Clark was responsible for the management of a $3.2 billion portfolio comprised of fixed rate agency CMO’s, fixed rate MBS, adjustable rate MBS, and Municipal Securities. He was also responsible for presenting the Interest Rate Risk and Economic Analysis to the Asset/Liability Committee, overseeing the Fund Transfer and Asset Pricing process and supervising a team of four.

“Bruce will be a tremendous asset to our executive team and our members alike,” said Kevin Conn, President and CEO of Education First FCU. “I know that his 25 years of experience in the financial services industry will guide us expertly as we continue to grow as a pillar in the financial landscape of Southeast Texas.”

“I am looking forward to using my education and experience to augment performance and create member value for our member-owners of Education First,” said Clark. “Our members are the reason we exist, and we want to provide them the best tools available to improve their financial well-being.”

Clark has a passion for streamlining teams, capitalizing on cash management opportunities, and financial analysis will help Education First continue to maintain a sound financial institution while providing services to their six-county field of membership.

Clark earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in finance from Texas A&M University in College Station, Texas. He also the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation from the CFA Institute and a member of the San Antonio Society of Chartered Financial Analysts.