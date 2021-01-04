January 5, 2021

  • 61°

Orange Police Beat 12.31.20-1.3.21

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 4:54 pm Monday, January 4, 2021

From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from December 31, 2020 – January 3, 2021:

Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020

  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the State Hwy. 87 and Cypresswood
  • Traffic collision resulting in injury at Interstate 10 and 16th Street
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 1200 block of Dupont Drive
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 3700 block of 16th Street
  • Assault at the 2300 block of Godwin Circle

Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021

  • Hit and run resulting in vehicle damage at the 2300 block of State Hwy. 62
  • Theft at the 400 block of Hickory Ave.
  • Burglary at the 2500 block of Park Ave.
  • Sexual assault/fondling reported
  • Controlled substance at the 400 block of 15th Street

Sunday, Jan. 3

  • Robbery at the 300 block of Lutcher Drive
  • Controlled substance at the 1400 block of 10th Street
  • Traffic collision resulting in property damage at Parks and Sholars.

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department

Print Article

  • Latest Obits

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Crime

  • Education

  • Business

  • Entertainment

  • Lifestyle

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar