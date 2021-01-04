Coach Crouch retiring from LC-M after playing or coaching for 55 years

Little Cypress-Mauriceville Athletic Director and Head Football Coach Randy Crouch has announced his intentions to retire at the end of the 2020-2021 school year. According to Crouch, “After playing or coaching for 55 years, it’s time. I want to thank Little Cypress-Mauriceville for the opportunity to be the AD and Head Coach for the past twelve years and for the four years I spent as an Assistant Coach. The support here is wonderful.” He also thanked LCM Superintendent Stacey Brister for the leadership that she has provided and is also appreciative of Dr. Pauline Hargrove, who is the retired Superintendent who hired him. Crouch also wants to recognize his wife, Dewanna, who has been so supportive through the years.

Coach Crouch was an Assistant Coach with LCM from 1994-1998, prior to going to WOS as Offensive Line Coach with the Mustangs. He returned to LCM in 2008 as Athletic Director and Head Football Coach for the Battlin’ Bears. “The older you get, you realize how important it is to impact students in the right way, and LCM is great at that,” he said. “I do hope that I am leaving the program better than it was when I got here.” Bears have made the playoffs six of those twelve years under the leadership of Coach Crouch.

Randy Crouch has had numerous awards and recognitions through the years, including being named Coach of the Year by the Southeast Texas Coaches Association. He was also named to the Bulldog Football All-Century Team in August of 2001, honoring the 50 greatest players from the first 100 years of Louisiana Tech football and the 50th Anniversary team along with Terry Bradshaw, Roger Carr, John Causey and other notable standouts.

Superintendent Stacey Brister had this to say about him. “Coach Crouch has made a tremendous impact on our students, staff, and the community throughout the years. I appreciate all that he has given to our District to better our athletic programs. He has been an outstanding role model for our students and coaching staff. We will miss him and wish him the very best in his retirement.“

Coach Crouch finished with a 52-70 overall record in “Bear Country.” He led the Bears to their first playoff victory since 1997 in 2019 when the Bears ran past Stafford 48-21 in the bidistrict round.