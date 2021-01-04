Basketball 22-4A standings; games for the week
High school basketball District 22-4A standings and games scheduled for the week:
BOYS
Bridge City (11-4, 2-0)
Lumberton (10-5, 2-0)
Silsbee (4-8, 1-0)
WO-S (6-8, 1-0)
Orangefield (11-5, 0-2)
LC-M (8-9, 0-2)
Vidor (1-9, 0-2)
GIRLS
Lumberton (3-0)
Silsbee (3-0)
Bridge City (3-1)
Orangefield (2-1)
LC-M (1-3)
WO-S (0-3)
Vidor (0-4)
TUESDAY, JAN. 5
Vidor at WO-S girls
Orangefield at Lumberton girls
Silsbee at Bridge City girls
WO-S at Vidor boys
Bridge City at Silsbee boys
Lumberton at Orangefield boys
FRIDAY, JAN. 8
WO-S at Orangefield girls
LC-M at Vidor girls
Orangefield at WO-S boys
Vidor at LC-M boys
You Might Like
Late-surging Mustangs fall just short to Coldspring
WEST ORANGE – Getting off to a slow start, the West Orange-Stark Mustangs made a nice surge against Coldspring Thursday... read more