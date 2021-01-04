January 5, 2021

Basketball 22-4A standings; games for the week

By Van Wade

Published 11:11 am Monday, January 4, 2021

High school basketball District 22-4A standings and games scheduled for the week:

BOYS
Bridge City (11-4, 2-0)

Lumberton (10-5, 2-0)

Silsbee (4-8, 1-0)

WO-S (6-8, 1-0)

Orangefield (11-5, 0-2)

LC-M (8-9, 0-2)

Vidor (1-9, 0-2)

GIRLS

Lumberton (3-0)

Silsbee (3-0)

Bridge City (3-1)

Orangefield (2-1)

LC-M (1-3)

WO-S (0-3)

Vidor (0-4)

TUESDAY, JAN. 5

Vidor at WO-S girls

Orangefield at Lumberton girls

Silsbee at Bridge City girls

WO-S at Vidor boys

Bridge City at Silsbee boys

Lumberton at Orangefield boys

FRIDAY, JAN. 8

WO-S at Orangefield girls

LC-M at Vidor girls

Orangefield at WO-S boys

Vidor at LC-M boys

