December 30, 2020

  • 75°

Volleyball players make Class 4A Academic All-State

By Van Wade

Published 10:37 am Wednesday, December 30, 2020

Four local volleyball standouts made the Texas High School Girls Coaches Association Class 4A All-State Academic Team.

Orangefield’s Gracie Donnaud, Ryden Stanfield and Hannah Francis each made the elite unit while Bridge City’s Waverlee Cooper also landed on the team.

Congrats to all!

Print Article

  • Latest Obits

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Crime

  • Education

  • Business

  • Entertainment

  • Lifestyle

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar