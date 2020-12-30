Volleyball players make Class 4A Academic All-State
Four local volleyball standouts made the Texas High School Girls Coaches Association Class 4A All-State Academic Team.
Orangefield’s Gracie Donnaud, Ryden Stanfield and Hannah Francis each made the elite unit while Bridge City’s Waverlee Cooper also landed on the team.
Congrats to all!
You Might Like
Lady Cards’ Tupper makes 4A All-State Volleyball Team
Bridge City junior standout volleyball player Harlee Tupper was recently named to the Texas Girls Coaches Association Class 4A All-State... read more