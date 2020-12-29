December 29, 2020

Orange Police Beat 12.28.20

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 9:25 am Tuesday, December 29, 2020

From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls for December 28, 2020:

Monday, Dec. 28

  • Damaged property at the 1400 block of 10th Street
  • Burglary at the 1100 block of Green Ave.
  • Controlled substance at the 1700 block of MacArthur Drive
  • Theft at the 4400 block of Gladys Ave
  • Theft at the 4400 block of Brown Street

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department

