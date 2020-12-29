Lady Eagles down Lady Bobcats

WOODVILLE – The Orangefield Lady Bobcats dropped a 44-34 decision to the Woodville Lady Eagles Tuesday afternoon.

Harleigh Rawls led the Lady Bobcats (9-4) with 11 points and had three assists.

Greenlea Oldham had nine points and eight rebounds . Joli Ponfick contributed six points and three assists. Madison Greenway pulled down eight rebounds while Jaslyn Newman had seven.

The Lady Bobcats will play host to Kirbyville Friday.