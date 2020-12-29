Bobcats rattle Woodville

ORANGEFIELD – Outscoring Woodville 37-17 in the first half, the Orangefield Bobcats cruised past the Eagles 80-55 in non-district action at Bobcat Gym Tuesday afternoon.

Pete Ragusa paced the Bobcats (10-5) with 23 points.

Bryce Bergeron chimed in with 17 points, six rebounds and four assists. Payton Wrinkle had 15 points. Morgan Sampson filtered in 10 points and snagged five rebounds while Daniel Durbin pitched in eight points and grabbed six rebounds.