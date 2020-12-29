December 29, 2020

  • 70°

Bobcats rattle Woodville

By Van Wade

Published 4:23 pm Tuesday, December 29, 2020

ORANGEFIELD – Outscoring Woodville 37-17 in the first half, the Orangefield Bobcats cruised past the Eagles 80-55 in non-district action at Bobcat Gym Tuesday afternoon.

Pete Ragusa paced the Bobcats (10-5) with 23 points.

Bryce Bergeron chimed in with 17 points, six rebounds and four assists. Payton Wrinkle had 15 points. Morgan Sampson filtered in 10 points and snagged five rebounds while Daniel Durbin pitched in eight points and grabbed six rebounds.

 

Print Article

  • Latest Obits

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Crime

  • Education

  • Business

  • Entertainment

  • Lifestyle

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar