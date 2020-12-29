Bears fall on the road to East Chambers
WINNIE – The Little Cypress-Mauriceville Bears dropped a 65-49 road decision to Class 3A juggernaut East Chambers Monday afternoon.
Ben Elliott led the Bears (7-8), pumping in 27 points.
Guard Ernest Ceasar led the Bucs (9-0) with 36 points while KK Morris added 12.
The Bears will host Splendora Wednesday at 3:30 p.m.
