SETRPC to host Virtual Public Meeting on Wednesday, January 13

The South East Texas Regional Planning Commission (SETRPC) will host a virtual public meeting on Wednesday, January 13, 2021 from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m., providing citizens in Jefferson, Orange and Hardin Counties the opportunity to learn about and comment on the “DRAFT” JOHRTS FY 2021-2024 TIP and the revised “DRAFT” JOHRTS MTP-2045, Amendment #3.

“This is an opportunity for the public to be directly involved in the process and have their voices heard as we make recommendations to address transportation-related issues that are affecting the southeast Texas region. Public input is an essential part of this process and we want to make sure the needs of our region are properly addressed,” Bob Dickinson, Director of Transportation and Environmental Resources for SETRPC, said.

The 30-day public comment period is being held December 21, 2020 through January 19, 2021. Citizens are encouraged to attend the virtual public meeting or provide written comments by 5 p.m., January 19, 2021. The public meeting will be held virtually and can be accessed at:

Please join my meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone.

https://www.gotomeet.me/SETRPC/ter

You can also dial in using your phone.

United States (Toll Free): 1 877 309 2073

Access Code: 499-824-429

This virtual meeting is designed to solicit the public’s ideas and input on proposed transportation improvement projects planned for the southeast Texas area. Citizens are strongly encouraged to be an active part of this process by participating in the upcoming virtual public meeting. For more information or for special needs requests (48 hours), please contact Bob Dickinson at (409) 899-8444 extension 7520 or bdickinson@setrpc.org.

SETRPC is designated as the Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) for the Jefferson-Orange-Hardin Regional Transportation Study (JOHRTS) area. SETRPC, in conjunction with the Texas Department of Transportation, local governments and other interested parties, facilitates the regional multi-modal transportation planning process.