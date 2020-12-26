OP-ED: Talking about parenting- Be intentional in life

I don’t know what’s up with me as of late. I have struggled to get motivated for Christmas. I literally finished putting up my lights the Saturday before Christmas. And I know they are not anywhere close to my normal Clark Griswold quality. I think the fact that we have missed out on a lot of end of the year holiday traditions is part of my issue. I do think the decision to not host events for safety reasons is by far the right decision. I have even been involved in some of the decisions. Still, that doesn’t mean I have to like it.

I long for interaction with others at the same levels from before COVID. I miss hanging out. I miss the movies. I miss just going shopping without a goal of getting in and out of the store as quickly as possible. I miss my people.

Zoom is great, but it is not a substitute for in-person interaction. It’s like the Equate version of interaction. It gets the job done, but something isn’t exactly the same.

I know things aren’t going to magically correct themselves in 2021. It isn’t like some switch is going to be flipped. On the other hand, I do know that we will see things improve. We will slowly begin taking back ground we have lost. Things won’t get back to ‘normal’ because we have to change some things to be prepared for the next challenge we are faced with. We have to learn. We have to evolve.

My intent as we take the final steps toward 2021 is to be intentional. I will be intentional in my attitude. I will be intentional in my interactions with others. I will be intentional in taking back my life from doubt and despair. I will be intentional in life.

My prayer is that everyone who has encountered similar problems to mine that you take control and focus on shaking off what is pulling you down. Attitude is everything. Determination is key. Faith will get you there.

Merry Christmas everyone. Be well!

Chris Kovatch is a resident of Orange County. You can reach him at news@orangeleader.com