Toy give away brings many smiles
Orange County children had a merry time Saturday at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church on West John Avenue when Toy Give Away organizer Tasquana Jones, partnering with “People Joining Together” and “Community 180” treated the children with hotdogs, nachos and Santa before letting the kids pick any toys they liked.
