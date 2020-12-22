December 22, 2020

Orange Police Beat 12.21.20

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 12:44 pm Tuesday, December 22, 2020

From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls for December 21, 2020:

  • Damaged property at the 200 block of 8th Street
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 6700 block of State Hwy. 62
  • Controlled substance at the 3000 block of 16th Street

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department

