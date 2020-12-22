Orange Police Beat 12.18-12.20.20
From staff reports
The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from December 18 – December 20, 2020:
Friday, Dec. 18
- Theft at the 2000 block of Interstate 10
- Burglary at the 3300 block of Ridgemont Drive
- Controlled substance at 20th and Sunset
- Weapons offense on Cove Drive
- Controlled substance at the 200 block of 8th Street
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 900 block of Dupont Drive
- Traffic collision resulting in injury on State Hwy. 87 near Dorman Funeral Home
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 2300 block of State Hwy. 62
- Miscellaneous events at the 3700 block of Kenwood Street
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage on Edgar Brown Drive near Walmart
- Traffic collision resulting in injury at the 7000 block of Farm to Market Road 105
Saturday, Dec. 19
- Weapons offense at the 2900 block of MacArthur Drive
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at Meeks and Woodmont
- Theft on Byron Road
Sunday, Dec. 20
- Assault at the 900 block of West Curtis Ave.
- Damaged property at the 2900 block of 16th Street
- Possession of a weapon at the 5200 block of Meeks Drive
- Theft on Circle E
SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department
