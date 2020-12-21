December 21, 2020

Oak Forest Elementary makes crafts and cards for Oakwood Manor

By Van Wade

Oak Forest Elementary class makes crafts and cards for Oakwood Manor

 

Mrs. Lydia Baty’s class at Oak Forest Elementary made sixty crafts and cards for the residents of Oakwood Manor Nursing Home. That will definitely bring smiles to all of those that receives the wonderful gifts.

