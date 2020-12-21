All westbound lanes in Interstate 10 reopened

At approximately 3:30p.m., the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers received a report of a single vehicle rollover crash on Interstate 10, near mile marker 838, in Jefferson County.

The preliminary DPS crash investigation indicates that a 2010 Peterbuilt truck tractor semi-trailer was traveling westbound on Interstate 10, in the outside traffic lane. A 2000 Ford Explorer was also traveling westbound on Interstate 10, in the inside traffic lane. For an unknown reason, the driver of the Ford failed to drive in a single lane and struck the 18-wheeler. The impact of the collision caused the Ford to flip several times before coming to rest.

The 9-year-old passenger in the Ford was ejected from the vehicle and transported by medical helicopter to the University of Texas Medical Branch (UTMB) in Galveston for treatment. At this time, the extent of his injuries are unknown.

The second passenger in the Ford, a 60-year-old Houston resident, was transported by ambulance to St. Elizabeth hospital. Her injuries did not appear to be life threatening.

The driver of the Ford, 22-year-old Judel Maldonado Salazar of Houston, and the driver of the 18-wheeler were not injured.

All westbound traffic lanes of Interstate 10 have reopened following the crash.

There is no additional information available at this time.