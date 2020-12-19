Lucy’s Café turns 20

By Dawn Burleigh

Lucy’s Café has come a long way in 20 years, from a restaurant with four tables for seating to a larger restaurant and now a Market as well.

Lucy Terry opened the doors on December 19, 2000 because she wanted the flexibility to spend more time with her family.

“I was not expecting 20 years,” Terry said. “I thought I would serve some sandwiches and ice a cake now and then.”

She accomplished that and much more, including being able to spend more time with her family.

“I was able to pick up the kids from school and attend their games,” Terry said. “And that is what I wanted.”

She had intentions of expanding the restaurant to hold more tables but when COVID-19 struck the nation, she quickly changed the plans to house a marketplace instead.

“I rented the area next door in January,” Terry said. “Then construction began and the Market opened in March. I learned to evolve and adapt.”

In January, she hopes to add 500 calorie or less options in the Marketplace as well. She also plans to offer more to go options in the Market.

“I want to offer a healthier line for those who are more concerned with their health,” Terry said.

Currently, along with desserts, such as cupcakes, bars and cookies, the Market also offers soup dinners to go.

“We sell cocoas that we make ourselves,” Terry said. “And coffee which we have roasted for us by a local farm in Beaumont. We also have Texas Hill Country oils and vinegars.”

From food prep bowls, to the Thyme line of products as well as jellies and jams, the Market has plenty to offer to assist in meal planning, creating or gift ideas.

In another 20 years, Terry said her daughter, Callie Perry, will take over.

“When I get tired, Callie, who works here full time, will take over,” Terry said.

As for spending more time with her family, Terry accomplished that goal.

“It has been a team effort,” Terry said.

Of the 20 years, she worked with her mother, Shirley Parker, for 19 of those years.

Her daughter Callie Perry works full time and her daughter, Corrie Terry, works part time at the restaurant on nights and weekends.

“Corrie works nights, weekends, holidays,” Terry said. “Whenever momma is in a bind.”

She also added that without her husband, D.D. Terry.

“He has been essential in helping make all this happen,” Terry said.

Lucy’s Café is open from 11 a.m. -2 p.m. Monday – Friday and Lucy’s Market is open 11 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

However, on Christmas Eve, the café will be open from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. for pies and cake pick up. They will then close, as they do annually for two weeks for the holidays. It will reopen at 11 a.m. on January 11, 2021.

“We have several who order our crawfish pie, crepes and strawberry pies,” Terry said. “They started as specials of the day but people would get upset so they became daily items.”

For a woman who strongly believes in making time for the family, her crawfish pies have become a tradition for families on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day.

“We have had people order them frozen so they can be given as gifts,” Terry said. “It makes me feel good because I come from a large family and traditions are important.”

She also enjoys knowing that she helped take the pressure off another cook so the person can spend more time with family during the holidays.

Lucy’s Café is located at 2488 MLK Dr. For more information call 409-883-3327. Visit their website at lucys-café.com or on Facebook with Lucy’s Café & Bakery.