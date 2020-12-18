Lady Bobcats slow down Bridge City, 42-26

ORANGEFIELD – The Orangefield Lady Bobcats zipped past the Bridge City Lady Cardinals 42-26 in District 22-4A action at Bobcat Gym Friday night.

The loss was Bridge City’s (3-1) first in 22-4A play while the Lady Bobcats improved to 2-1.

Harleigh Rawls pumped in 16 points for the Lady Bobcats and had three rebounds.

Greenlea Oldham chimed in with 14 points and five rebounds while Madison Greenway contributed four points, five rebounds and two blocks.

The Lady Bobcats outscored the Lady Cardinals 24-10 in the middle two quarters to pull away.

The two squads return to non-district action Monday when Orangefield hosts Buna and Bridge City visits Beaumont Kelly.