December 18, 2020

Blood Drive

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 8:31 am Friday, December 18, 2020

Lifting Spirits – Powerlifting Charity Event will host a blood drive at Orange Expo Center from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. on Saturday, December 19. Donate and receive a Be A Deer T-shirt while supplies last. Contact Evelyn Taylor at 409-988-4303 or email evtaylor@hotmail.com for more information.

