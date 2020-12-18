Blood Drive
Lifting Spirits – Powerlifting Charity Event will host a blood drive at Orange Expo Center from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. on Saturday, December 19. Donate and receive a Be A Deer T-shirt while supplies last. Contact Evelyn Taylor at 409-988-4303 or email evtaylor@hotmail.com for more information.
