Orange Police Beat 12.16.20
The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls for December 16, 2020:
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at Farm to Market Road 1130 at Bear Path
- Controlled substance at the 200 block of 8th Street
