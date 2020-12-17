December 17, 2020

Orange Police Beat

Orange Police Beat 12.16.20

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 3:02 pm Thursday, December 17, 2020

From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls for December 16, 2020:

  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at Farm to Market Road 1130 at Bear Path
  • Controlled substance at the 200 block of 8th Street

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department

