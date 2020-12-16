Sales tax revenue slowing down for entities

By Dawn Burleigh

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced he will send cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose taxing districts $790.3 million in local sales tax allocations for December, 3.7 percent less than in December 2019. These allocations are based on sales made in October by businesses that report tax monthly.

Not all entities in Orange County saw a decrease in sales tax revenue.

City of Orange saw the largest increase in sales tax revenue for this period when comparing $523,841.27 to last year’s payment of $394,600.64 for the same month. The difference is 32.75% higher this year. For year to date (YTD) payments, Orange is 13.52% higher this year with $5,793,501.59 when compared to YTD payments of $5,103,177.10 in 2019.

Rose City continues to see a decrease in payments for this period as well as in YTD. This payment for this month was $16,166.44, 40% less than last year’s payment of $27,044.65. For YTD payments, there was a 26.73% decrease when comparing $177,022.20 in 2020 YTD to $241,603.34 YTD payments.

Pine Forest also saw a decrease of 16.79% for this payment when comparing $14,502.37 this month to $17,428.68 this month last year. The city of Pine Forest still shows an overall increase of 19.26% for YTD when comparing $152,762.49 so far this year to $128,084.89 YTD last year.

City of Vidor had a decrease of 5% for this month’s payment when comparing $252,597.29 for this month in 2020 to $266,007.22 in 2019. YTD, the city is ahead 5% when comparing $3,392,495.54 YTD in 2020 to $3,229,775.39 YTD in 2019.

Bridge City showed an increase in sales tax revenue by 11.5% this payment when comparing $159,848.68 in 2020 to $143,257.52 in 2019. For YTD, the city shows a 10.5% increase in sales tax revenue with $1,957,539.82 in YTD 2020 payments compared to $1,771,301.40 YTD 2019 payments.

The entity Orange County saw an increase of almost 10% when comparing $482,023.75 for this month payment in 2020 to the 2019 payment for the same month of $439,223.67. Overall, the county also reflects an almost 8% increase in sales tax revenue for YTD when comparing $5,753,834.12 for 2020 to YTD $5,331,520.47 in 2019.