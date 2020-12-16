Mustang Brown makes it official, signs with Baylor

West Orange-Stark standout linebacker Tyrone Brown will continue his amazing football prowess at Baylor University by signing with the Bears Wednesday .

Brown committed with the Big 12 school early and stuck to that plan. Brown, the Defensive MVP on the All-District 11-4A Division II Team this season, will head to Waco early in January to begin his college education and start working out with the Bears. Congrats Tyrone and family!