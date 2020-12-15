Mustangs snare road win over Rusk

RUSK – The West Orange-Stark Mustangs nabbed a 63-52 win on the road over Rusk Tuesday night.

The. Mustangs (4-5) would come out early and jump on the Eagles (6-1) 19-13 to end the first half. Darren Anderson would spark the Stangs in the quarter with 5 of his 7 points.

The Mustangs would edge the Eagles out in the second quarter behind total team play with 8 Mustangs scoring in the quarter as they turned up the pressure. Led by Bryan Keller scoring 4 points in the quarter and Rocedric Pappillion as well as Jarren Terrell making their presence known in the paint. This would have the Mustangs heading into the half with a 12-point lead. Coach Wilson said “Pappillion finished with a game high 14 rebounds to go along with 6 points.

In the second half Michael Wardlow would take over scoring 15 of his game high 22 points in the second half. Coach Wilson said “it was a good team win and the difference in the game is we finished at the freethrow line for the first time this season. All 11 of my young men contributed tonight and we made a step forward instead of taking steps back.” The Mustangs will open district play against LCM Friday with the JV starting at 5:30 and Varsity at 7:00.