LC-M softball standout Friar inks with ETBU

Little Cypress-Mauriceville High School senior, Karson Friar signed to play softball for East Texas Baptist University Tuesday.

The Lady Bear’s standout left-handed pitcher had a great start to her 2020 season last spring before it was cut short by the Corona Virus Pandemic. Karson and the Lady Bears are looking forward to being able to play the entire season in 2021.

Karson’s parents are Matthew and Amanda Friar.