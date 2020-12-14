December 14, 2020

Photo courtesy OFISD

Orangefield Speech/Debate Team attend meet

By Van Wade

Published 8:45 am Monday, December 14, 2020

The Orangefield High School Speech/Debate team attended the Salado High School virtual practice meet on December 5, 2020. Contestants competed in Varsity and Novice Extemporaneous Speaking and Varsity Cross Examination Debate.

Pictured from left to right:

Leroy Bergeron, Kimber Carpenter, Bryce Moore, Brayden Burgess, Aiden Taylor

 

