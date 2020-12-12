Morris OT buzzer-beater lifts Bears past Central Heights

NACOGDOCHES – Guard Da’Marion Morris buried a three-pointer at the buzzer in overtime to propel the Little Cypress-Mauriceville Bears to a 66-63 victory over Central Heights Saturday afternoon.

Morris finished with 11 points.

Ben Elliott led the Bears with 15 points and Jesse Doucette had 13.

The Bears (7-3) will open District 22-4A play at home Tuesday against Lumberton.