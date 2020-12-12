LTTE: Great coach and an even better father

Wayne Stephenson is one of the most selfless people I’ve ever met. He also has one of the smartest baseball minds you’ll ever come across. He is a great coach and an even better father and I am blessed to have him as both. Growing up watching him coach baseball games fascinated me. You could see how much he loved what he was doing. Some of my favorite memories were sitting in the dugout while he would tell me what pitch he was calling and why, and dragging the felid with him before and after games. Growing up around the baseball felids has shaped me into the person I am today. Dad gave all that up for me and my sister and nothing I do will ever be able to repay him for that act.

Dad has spent countless of what would be “free weekends” coaching me and my sister. Growing up I used to think “my dad always coaches my team”, what I would give to go back and play another game with him as the coach. He always cared so much for every single player that stepped onto the felid. Sundevils was some of the greatest times of my life. I have never met a better coach than my dad and probably never will. If only those players knew how much my dad loved them and wanted them to succeed in life, and still does. I am forever grateful for everything my dad has taught me on and off the felid. He has taught me it doesn’t matter how big or strong you are if you put in the work. There were no excuses in my house for me being 5’3 and 120lbs. He would just say work hard with what God gave you and you’ll succeed. Off the field he has taught, and is still teaching me, so many lessons. These include, how to handle adversity, how to be a strong women, and how to love God. My dad is one of my greatest blessings in my life and I will never be able to repay him for everything he has done and I hope I make him proud.

Madeline Stephenson