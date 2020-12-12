December 12, 2020

  • 63°
Dawn Burleigh/Orange Leader

Can Food Drive success

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 12:22 am Saturday, December 12, 2020

Granger Chevrolet and KOGT 11th annual Can Food Drive was held on Thursday and was a huge success. Volunteers from the LCM Bass Team and Orangefield Interact Club help unload a vehicle during the event. The can goods collected are to help restock The Salvation Army and Orange Christian Services food supply.

Print Article

  • Latest Obits

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Crime

  • Education

  • Business

  • Entertainment

  • Lifestyle

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar