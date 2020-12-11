Pink Rooster reopens officially
Greater Orange Area Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting marking the Grand re-opening of Pink Rooster Treasures, 2492 MLK in Pinehurst. The location suffered severe damage during Hurricane Laura. Since August, Heidi Hyder, owner, and crew have kept going out of a one-room shed until rebuilding was completed
