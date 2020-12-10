December 10, 2020

Vidor Police Beat 12.2-12.8.20

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 2:15 pm Thursday, December 10, 2020

From staff reports

The City of Vidor Police Department responded to the following calls from December 2 – December 8, 2020:

Wednesday, Dec. 2

  • Hit and run resulting in vehicle damage at the 1000 block of Main Street

Thursday, Dec. 3

  • Suspicious person at the 100 block of South Dewitt Street
  • Suspicious person at the 600 block of Park
  • Burglary at the 1100 block of Church Street
  • Suspicious person at Sargent and Orange

Friday, Dec. 4

  • Assault at the 2400 block of Evangeline Drive

Sunday, Dec. 6

  • Theft at the 300 block of Main Street
  • Damaged property at the 300 block of Orange Street

Monday, Dec. 7

  • Warrant service at Interstate 10 westbound at mile marker 861
  • Burglary at the 800 block of Springdale Street

Tuesday, Dec. 8

  • Theft at the 300 block of Wilson Street
  • Assault at the 500 block of West Park Street

SOURCE: The City of Vidor Police Department

