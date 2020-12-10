Vidor Police Beat 12.2-12.8.20
From staff reports
The City of Vidor Police Department responded to the following calls from December 2 – December 8, 2020:
Wednesday, Dec. 2
- Hit and run resulting in vehicle damage at the 1000 block of Main Street
Thursday, Dec. 3
- Suspicious person at the 100 block of South Dewitt Street
- Suspicious person at the 600 block of Park
- Burglary at the 1100 block of Church Street
- Suspicious person at Sargent and Orange
Friday, Dec. 4
- Assault at the 2400 block of Evangeline Drive
Sunday, Dec. 6
- Theft at the 300 block of Main Street
- Damaged property at the 300 block of Orange Street
Monday, Dec. 7
- Warrant service at Interstate 10 westbound at mile marker 861
- Burglary at the 800 block of Springdale Street
Tuesday, Dec. 8
- Theft at the 300 block of Wilson Street
- Assault at the 500 block of West Park Street
SOURCE: The City of Vidor Police Department
